PUT YOUR BODY
IN GOOD HANDS
Release, Repair, Relax.
HOLISTIC HANDS ON APPROACH FOR YOUR MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN
Welcome to Eumundi Physio
Experience quality hands on treatment at Eumundi Physio which is only 15 mins from Noosa and across from the famous Eumundi Markets.
At Eumundi Physio THRKU you will receive hands on treatment by experienced Physiotherapists. Our physios treat all Musculoskeletal conditions, with special interest in headaches, neck and back pain.
The owner and principal Physiotherapist, Andrea Shaw, is a highly qualified and Titled Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist with over 30 years’ experience.
Different to the often clinical environment of many practices, enjoy the friendly, homely atmosphere in this quaint historic cottage.
You can expect one on one undivided attention, comprehensive assessment of your problem and expert hands on treatment to relieve your pain.
Eumundi Physio can help you with all Musculoskeletal conditions and specialises in treatment for headaches, neck and back pain.
Treatments
Treatments at Eumundi Physio are by Physiotherapists with many years of experience and continued further education. You can expect hands on treatment, one on one attention and continuity with the same practitioner.
There can be many different approaches and methods of treatment which can be selected in a combination that works for you as well as taking into consideration your own personal preferences.
GET IN TOUCH
OPENING HOURS
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
8.00am - 4.30pm
or by appointment
3A Cook St Eumundi Qld
CALL NOW!