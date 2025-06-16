HOLISTIC HANDS ON APPROACH FOR YOUR MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN

Welcome to Eumundi Physio​

​

Experience quality hands on treatment at Eumundi Physio which is only 15 mins from Noosa and across from the famous Eumundi Markets.

​

At Eumundi Physio THRKU you will receive hands on treatment by experienced Physiotherapists. Our physios treat all Musculoskeletal conditions, with special interest in headaches, neck and back pain.​

​

The owner and principal Physiotherapist, Andrea Shaw, is a highly qualified and Titled Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist with over 30 years’ experience.

​

Different to the often clinical environment of many practices, enjoy the friendly, homely atmosphere in this quaint historic cottage.

​

You can expect one on one undivided attention, comprehensive assessment of your problem and expert hands on treatment to relieve your pain.

​

Eumundi Physio can help you with all Musculoskeletal conditions and specialises in treatment for headaches, neck and back pain.

​

​